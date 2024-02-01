Walker notched 19 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and four steals across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 136-120 loss to Phoenix.

Walker has scored exactly 19 points in two straight contests following a four-game stretch during which he averaged just 3.8 points on 28.6 percent shooting. The veteran wing added season-best marks with seven assists and four thefts Wednesday in one of his best overall performances of the campaign. Walker rarely puts up anything close to that level of peripheral stats and has seen his minutes fluctuate throughout the campaign, making him difficult to roster outside of very deep fantasy leagues.