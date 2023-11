Walker (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Walker had been listed as questionable to check back into the contest after falling awkwardly to the court and hurting his left knee in the closing seconds of the first quarter. The 24-year-old had scored at least 19 points in three straight games entering Sunday's contest and could have an expanded role ahead of him while Ben Simmons (hip) and Cam Thomas (ankle) remain out.