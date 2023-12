Coach Jacque Vaughn said Tuesday that Walker (hamstring/illness) has been ruled out through Friday's game in Washington, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Walker is slated to miss a 12th straight game Tuesday due to a hamstring injury but was nearing a return to game action. However, his return will be delayed by an illness. Given Vaughn's timetable, Walker's next chance to suit up will come Sunday in Oklahoma City.