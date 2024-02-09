Walker (hamstring) is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Spurs, NBA insider Billy Reinhardt of reports.
Walker is expected to return to action Friday after missing the previous two contests with a hamstring injury. With the Nets trading away Spencer Dinwiddie and Dennis Schroder's (trade pending) status unclear, Walker could receive increased minutes against San Antonio if he's upgraded to available.
More News
-
Nets' Lonnie Walker: Another absence coming•
-
Nets' Lonnie Walker: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Nets' Lonnie Walker: Won't return vs. Golden State•
-
Nets' Lonnie Walker: Lifts bench in 20-point performance•
-
Nets' Lonnie Walker: Back on track offensively•
-
Nets' Lonnie Walker: On minutes restriction Monday•