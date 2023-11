Walker (knee), who is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Bucks, said that he expects to play, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Walker's statement isn't particularly surprising given his probable tag, but it's still a good sign in the hours leading up to the game. He's scored in double figures in five consecutive matchups, averaging 14.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 21.6 minutes per game.