Walker (hamstring) is available for Saturday's game versus the Spurs, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Walker has been upgraded from probable to available Saturday after missing Brooklyn's last two contests with a left hamstring injury. Walker is averaging 12.2 points, 2.8 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 1.2 seals in 21.4 minutes across his last five appearances. However, he will be on a minutes restriction against San Antonio.