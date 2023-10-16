Walker (wrist) will play in Monday's preseason game against the 76ers, Erik Slater of Clutch Points reports.
Walker suffered a wrist contusion during Thursday's exhibition against Maccabi, but it appears it was a minor issue. The 2018 first-round pick is competing for a depth spot behind Spencer Dinwiddie and Mikal Bridges.
More News
-
Nets' Lonnie Walker: Out with wrist contusion•
-
Nets' Lonnie Walker: Logs 14 points off bench•
-
Nets' Lonnie Walker: Agrees to deal with Brooklyn•
-
Lakers' Lonnie Walker: Scores 15 points in fourth quarter•
-
Lakers' Lonnie Walker: Plays entire fourth quarter•
-
Lakers' Lonnie Walker: Muted role continues Sunday•