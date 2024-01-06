Walker (hamstring/illness) tallied zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in six minutes Friday in the Nets' 124-115 win over the Thunder.

Walker checked into the game to begin the second quarter and checked out with 6:05 remaining in the period. He never returned to the contest, though the Nets didn't indicate that Walker experienced any sort of setback in what was his first appearance in more than a month following an extended absence due to a hamstring injury and an illness. Aside from Ben Simmons (back), the Nets have all their key rotation players available, so Walker looks as though he'll have to settle for a small role on the second unit in most games.