Walker closed Monday's 111-86 win over Memphis with 13 points (4-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes.

Walker was one of seven Nets with double-digit scoring in Monday's blowout victory. He profiles as one of Brooklyn's better floor spacers, so he should remain a nightly component of the rotation. Walker has averaged 18.3 points on 51.0/47.6/77.8 percent shooting across 15 contests in which he has logged at least 20 minutes this season.