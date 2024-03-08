Walker posted 21 points (8-18 FG, 5-14 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 118-112 loss to Detroit.

It was Walker's best scoring performance since he dropped 26 points against the Sixers back on Nov. 19. The 25-year-old forward has seen big minutes the last couple games due to an ankle injury to Cameron Johnson, but he's been an effective bench weapon for the Nets over the last month, averaging 10.5 points, 2.6 boards, 2.4 threes and 1.0 assists in only 18.2 minutes a contest since Feb. 13.