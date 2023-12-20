The Nets announced Wednesday that Walker (hamstring) expects to progress to 5-on-5 work in the coming days with the goal of returning to the lineup next week, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Walker has missed the last eight games due to a strained left hamstring but has progressed in his recovery recently. While he's been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks and should be sidelined for at least a few more matchups, he appears to be closing in on a return to game action. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see Walker face some sort of minutes restriction once he's cleared to return to the Nets' lineup.