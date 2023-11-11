Walker posted 20 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and a block across 20 minutes off the bench in Friday's 121-107 loss to the Celtics.

The Nets didn't have their best performance Friday, and their starting unit struggled on offense all game long, but Walker came off the bench and dazzled en route to another productive outing. Aside from scoring in double digits in every game he's played in, Walker has also reached the 20-point mark in his last two outings, so his fantasy value is certainly trending in the right direction.