Walker had 22 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two steals and a block across 25 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 107-104 preseason win over the Heat.

Walker is competing for a bench role and could thrive with the second unit, as he has done in other teams in the past, and the guard has certainly made a strong case for a rotation spot with his play in the preseason. Walker has scored in double digits in each of his four preseason outings.