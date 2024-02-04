Walker produced 20 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Saturday's 136-121 win over the 76ers.
Walker led all bench players in Saturday's contest in scoring while connecting on a trio of threes and handing out a trio of assists to boost Brooklyn on the second unit. Walker has recorded at least 20 points in seven games this season, now posting 19 or more points in three straight outings off the bench. Walker's dominance from deep continued Saturday, his third straight game with at least three threes.
More News
-
Nets' Lonnie Walker: Back on track offensively•
-
Nets' Lonnie Walker: On minutes restriction Monday•
-
Nets' Lonnie Walker: Strong from deep in 20-point game•
-
Nets' Lonnie Walker: Handles light role in return•
-
Nets' Lonnie Walker: Available vs. OKC•
-
Nets' Lonnie Walker: Expected to play against OKC•