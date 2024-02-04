Walker produced 20 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Saturday's 136-121 win over the 76ers.

Walker led all bench players in Saturday's contest in scoring while connecting on a trio of threes and handing out a trio of assists to boost Brooklyn on the second unit. Walker has recorded at least 20 points in seven games this season, now posting 19 or more points in three straight outings off the bench. Walker's dominance from deep continued Saturday, his third straight game with at least three threes.