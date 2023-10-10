Walker tallied 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two steals, a rebound and an assist across 20 minutes during Monday's 129-126 loss to the Lakers.

Walker had a good showing against his former team Monday evening. He signed a one-year deal with the Nets and is expected to serve as a second-unit option. It's a lateral move for Walker, who was also a reserve player with the Lakers, and there's no evidence of a sharp increase in production with Brooklyn.