Walker will have a minutes restriction in Monday's game against Miami as he continues ramping up in his fourth game back following a 17-game absence due to a hamstring injury, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Walker logged 25 minutes in Brooklyn's loss to Cleveland in Paris on Thursday, but coach Jacque Vaughn expressed that he was comfortable giving Walker extended run given the Nets' light week due to the travel circumstances. Vaughn didn't specify what Walker's workload would be, although he appears to be capped in the 20-to-25 minutes range at this time.