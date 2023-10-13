Walker will not return to Thursday's preseason game against Maccabi due to a right wrist contusion, Evan Barnes of Newsday Sports reports.
Walker finished the contest with 12 points, two assists, one rebound, one steal and two triples. The Nets are off until Oct. 16 against the 76ers, so hopefully Walker will recover in time for that one.
