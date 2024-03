Walker totaled 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 14 minutes during Monday's 106-102 loss to the Grizzlies.

Walker made the most of his limited action Monday and gave the coaching staff something to think about. Walker's minutes have been limited to the teens over his last three outings, but he's someone to watch in case that trend changes, especially if Cam Thomas (ankle) and Ben Simmons (back) remain sidelined.