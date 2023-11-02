Walker ended Wednesday's 109-105 victory over the Heat with 17 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-11 FT), three rebounds, four assists and three steals across 25 minutes.

Walker led all Nets players in shots made from the free throw line en route to posting a bench-high-tying scoring total and finishing as one of six players with a double-digit point total in Wednesday's victory over the Heat. Walker has been one of Brooklyn's top producers off the bench, tallying 14 or more points in all three of his appearances so far this year.