Walker is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Magic due to a left knee contusion, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Walker sustained his knee injury during Sunday's win over the Wizards. Although he was able to return to the game, he had a limited impact, totaling five points, two rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available Tuesday, but Spencer Dinwiddie, Royce O'Neale and Mikal Bridges could see larger roles if Walker is out.