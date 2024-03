Walker closed with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one assist across seven minutes during Friday's 125-108 win over Chicago.

Walker was used sparingly again Friday, playing fewer than 15 minutes for the ninth time in the past 10 games. Outside of a few outlier performances, Walker has been mediocre this season, and that might be putting it nicely. Barring injuries to other players, Walker can be safely ignored outside of deeper formats.