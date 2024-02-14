Walker racked up 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 17 minutes during Tuesday's 118-110 loss to the Celtics.

Walker scored double-digits for the first time in over a week, popping for 15 points in 17 minutes. While this was an encouraging performance, it should not send managers running to the waiver wire. Outside of pockets of streaming value, Walker is not someone who needs to be added outside of deeper formats.