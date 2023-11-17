Walker recorded 23 points (9-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes during Thursday's 122-115 loss to Miami.

Walker has been impressive off the bench for the Nets this season, and even though he'd see an uptick in his fantasy upside if he were a regular starter, he's scoring enough to remain valuable in fantasy, regardless of the format. Aside from scoring in double digits in all but one game this season, it's worth noting Walker has reached the 20-point threshold in three of his last five appearances.