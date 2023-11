Walker closed Wednesday's 100-93 win over the Clippers with 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one block and one steal across 28 minutes.

Walker led all Nets players in scoring while surpassing 20 or more points for the first time this year in a season-best outing against the Clippers. Walker has been a key contributor off of Brooklyn's bench this year, tallying 15 or more points in four of his seven appearances while doing so in three of his last five outings.