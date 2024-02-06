Walker (hamstring) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Walker left Monday's game early with left hamstring tightness and wasn't able to return, so it's not a surprise to see him being held out for the second leg of a back-to-back set. Cameron Johnson (adductor) is doubtful and Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) is out for Tuesday's game, so the Nets could rely more heavily than usual on Dennis Smith and Royce O'Neale.