Walker accumulated 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 17 minutes during Saturday's 124-114 loss to the Celtics.

Walker led Brooklyn's second unit in scoring, although it was a diluted squad with Ben Simmons (back) and Nic Claxton (ankle) inactive. Walker has notched double-digit scoring in all five of Brooklyn's contests thus far despite logging just 21.6 minutes per game.