Walker contributed 19 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 29 minutes during Monday's 133-121 victory over Charlotte.

Walker's scoring was relied upon with Spencer Dinwiddie (ankle) exiting after the first half. The 24-year-old has connected on seven of 13 three-point attempts across two appearances for Brooklyn, building off a 2022-23 season in which he shot 38.4 percent from deep for the Lakers prior to being removed from the rotation.