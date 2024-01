Walker had 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Thursday's 111-102 loss to Cleveland.

Walker connected on a team-high mark from three while adding a trio of rebounds and ending as one of three Nets with 20 or more points. Walker has scored 20 or more points in six games this year, connecting on four or more threes in four contests.