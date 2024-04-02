Walker notched 14 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block over 20 minutes in Monday's 133-111 loss to Indiana.

Walker connected on a team-high-tying trio of threes while ending as one of two Nets bench players with 10 or more points and as one of four players with a double-digit point total in a losing effort. Walker got back into double figures in scoring after failing to do so in his last 10 outings, tallying 14 or more points for the 18th time off the bench.