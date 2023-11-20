Walker ended Sunday's 121-99 loss to the 76ers with 26 points (9-17 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes.

Walker was the first guard off the bench for Brooklyn with Cam Thomas (ankle), Ben Simmons (hip) and Dennis Smith (back) all inactive, going on to lead all Nets players in scoring and threes made in his best offensive showing of the year. Walker, who recorded his highest minute total of the season, set a season-high in scoring while posting his second straight contest with 20 or more points. Walker has recorded 20 or more points with three or more threes on three occasions this year.