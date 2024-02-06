Walker (hamstring) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Walker left Monday's game early and wasn't able to return, so it's not a surprise to see him being held out for the second leg of this back-to-back. Cameron Johnson (adductor) is doubtful and Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) is out, so the Nets could rely heavily on Dennis Smith and Royce O'Neale.