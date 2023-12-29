Coach Jacque Vaughn said Walker (hamstring/illness) won't play Sunday in Oklahoma City, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Walker was already slated to miss a 14th straight game Friday, but he'll also remain sidelined Sunday. He was nearing a return to game action following a multi-week absence due to a hamstring strain before getting sick this week. Walker's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday in New Orleans, but if he's cleared, Walker figures to have a strict minutes limit after a lengthy absence.