Walker (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Walker will miss a 12th straight game Tuesday, but he's nearing a return. The backup wing was expected to play 5-on-5 last week and return sometime this week, but it's unclear when exactly he'll be cleared to suit up again. Following Tuesday's game in Detroit, the Nets will return home for a matchup against the Bucks on Wednesday before embarking on a four-game road trip, which starts Friday in Washington.