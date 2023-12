Walker has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Magic due to a left hamstring strain, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Walker was held to single-digit scoring totals in four of his last five appearances, and he'll be unavailable Saturday for the first time since the Nets' regular-season opener. However, Royce O'Neale (hip) isn't on the injury report, and he could see increased run alongside Cam Thomas and Mikal Bridges.