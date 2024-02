Walker has been ruled out for the rest of Monday's game against the Warriors due to left hamstring tightness, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports. He finished with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) in four minutes before exiting.

This is a disappointing development for Walker, who was coming off a 20-point performance Saturday against the 76ers. Dennis Smith and Royce O'Neale could see extra minutes down the stretch with Walker sidelined.