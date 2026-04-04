Smith agreed Saturday with the Nets on a two-year contract, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Smith had previously signed a pair of 10-day deals with Brooklyn, but with the latter contract expiring Saturday, the Nets needed to sign him for the rest of the season in order to retain him. The 26-year-old has averaged 7.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 18.2 minutes per game in 10 appearances for the Nets and should be a regular presence in the rotation over the team's final five games.