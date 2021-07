Zegarowski was selected by the Nets with the 49th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

As a junior at Creighton, Zegarowski averaged 15.8 points, 4.3 assists and 3.6 rebounds. The 6-foot-2 guard shot above 42.0 percent from three during all three years in college and will likely project as a three-point threat in the NBA. Zegarowski will compete with fellow rookie Cameron Thomas for a roster spot.