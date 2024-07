The Nets signed Armstrong to an Exhibit 10 deal Friday, Maria McIlwain of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Armstrong declared for the draft after his sophomore season at Villanova, during which he averaged 8.4 points, 2.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds across 24.5 minutes in 34 games. However, the 20-year-old went undrafted, and he will now have the opportunity to compete for a roster spot with the Nets during Summer League.