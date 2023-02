Morris will not return to Saturday's game against the Wizards due to left knee soreness, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports. He finished the game with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in six minutes.

Morris continues to see spot run for the Nets, so if he misses time, it won't impact the rotation too much. He should tentatively be considered questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers.