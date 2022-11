Morris supplied five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and one block over 20 minutes during Sunday's 116-103 loss to the Lakers.

Morris was forced into a larger role Sunday after Nic Claxton succumbed to an eye injury. Despite the influx in minutes, Morris was unable to deliver anything of note. Outside of the odd twinkle, Morris can safely be left on waivers.