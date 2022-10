Morris tallied 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and six rebounds in 15 minutes in a 109-80 preseason loss against Miami.

Morris grabbed four offensive rebounds in his 15 minutes on the floor. He's been excellent offensively in two preseason games, scoring 16 points in 25 minutes while going 7-for-10 from the field. The 33-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Nets in August and is likely to have a significant role coming off the bench.