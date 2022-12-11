Morris accumulated 15 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Saturday's 136-133 victory over the Pacers.

Morris entered the starting lineup Saturday, delivering his best fantasy line of the season. His big outing was largely circumstantial, as Morris benefited largely from the fact that the Nets opted to hold out eight rotation players for rest or minor injuries. While Morris was tremendous for anyone who streamed him in, he could find himself right back out of the rotation in Monday's game at Washington.