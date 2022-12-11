Morris accumulated 15 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Saturday's 136-133 victory over the Pacers.

Morris entered the starting lineup Saturday, delivering his best fantasy line in what feels like forever. This was simply a case of being in the right place at the right time for Morris, cashing in on the fact the Nets opted to rest a host of key pieces. While he was tremendous for anyone who streamed him in, the joy is unlikely to continue beyond this performance.