Lewis posted 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 16 minutes during Saturday's 115-113 loss to the Celtics.

In the Nets' first game since the team announced that Cam Thomas (hamstring) would miss the rest of the season, Lewis set season highs in both scoring and minutes off the bench in his first appearance since the Mar. 4 loss to the Spurs. It'll be interesting to see if Saturday's performance earns Lewis more playing time going forward, and fantasy managers should monitor his role down the stretch.