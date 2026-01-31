Nets' Michael Porter: Available for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porter (personal) will be available for Sunday's game against the Pistons.
Porter will be back in action following a one-game absence. Over his last six games, Porter holds averages of 24.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.7 three-pointers in 33.3 minutes per contest.
