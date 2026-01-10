Porter notched 18 points (7-20 FG, 0-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, six assists, one block and four steals across 33 minutes during Friday's 121-105 loss to the Clippers.

After recording three steals Wednesday against the Magic, Porter upped his defensive impact Friday as he set a new season high in the category. The 27-year-old forward has had a breakout in his first campaign for Brooklyn, and over 13 games since the beginning of December he's averaged 27.8 points, 7.5 boards, 4.5 threes, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 43.3 percent from beyond the arc.