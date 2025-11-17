Porter notched 34 points (11-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists across 34 minutes during Sunday's 129-106 win over Washington.

Porter found success on the offensive end Sunday, leading his team in scoring and managing to reach the 30-point threshold for the fourth time in 12 games so far this season. He's been an unstoppable force as a scorer lately, averaging 27.3 points while knocking down 48.2 percent of his field-goal attempts over his previous six appearances.