Porter double-doubled over 33 minutes Friday with 34 points (12-20 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and four turnovers in a 119-114 preseason loss to Toronto.

Porter was supposedly feeling under the weather coming into this one, but that clearly didn't impact him while he was on the court. He's going to get all the shots he can handle as one of the primary offensive options in Brooklyn, so he could be in for a career year as he enters his age-27 season.