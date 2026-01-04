Porter posted 27 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, one block and four turnovers across 32 minutes during Sunday's 127-115 win over the Nuggets.

Porter notched his first block since early December during Sunday's win, and it was just his sixth blocked shot of the season. Porter has been in a nice rhythm over the past six games, flirting with top-15 value behind averages of 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 4.2 triples and 1.0 steals per contest.