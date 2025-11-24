Porter tallied 25 points (9-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Brooklyn's 119-109 loss to Toronto on Sunday.

It was another productive outing for Porter, who led the Nets starters in points and finished second on the team in scoring behind Tyrese Martin (26). Now operating as the No. 1 option on offense, Porter is enjoying a career-best start to the season and has scored at least 21 points in each of his last nine games. Over that span, he has averaged 27.4 points on 50.3 percent shooting (including 41.0 percent from three on 8.7 3PA/G), 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 0.9 steals over 33.6 minutes per game.